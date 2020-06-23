Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price rises to Rs 48,130 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Monday rose to Rs 48,130 from Rs 47,653 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on June 22, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 48,130, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 47,937. Meanwhile, silver prices rose to Rs 48,825 from Rs 48,095 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 48,130/-

995 - Rs 47,937/-

916 - Rs 44,087/-

750 - Rs 36,098/-

585 - Rs 28,156/-

Gold futures shed gains to trade in the red after hitting a record high on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday. Earlier in the day, the August contract of gold surged Rs 333 to hit an all-time high of Rs 48,289 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India saw an increase following the jump in international markets. In global markets, gold prices on Monday hit a one-month high as a surge in coronavirus cases dented investor sentiment towards riskier assets. Off late, the prices of the yellow metal has surged amid the rising number of coronavirus cases and the uncertainty of the global economy.