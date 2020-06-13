Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price rises to Rs 47,513 per 10 gram

Gold price on Thursday jumped to Rs 47,513 from Rs 47,419 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on June 12, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) in Mumbai is Rs 47,513, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 47,323. Meanwhile, silver prices fell from Rs 48,485 to Rs 47,755 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 47,513/-

995 - Rs 47,323/-

916 - Rs 43,522/-

750 - Rs 35,635/-

585 - Rs 27,795/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for August delivery fell by Rs 278, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 47,136 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,194 lots.

The yellow metal for October delivery declined by Rs 296, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 47,300 per 10 gram in 5,496 lots. In New York, gold was trading 0.30 per cent lower at USD 1,734.60 per ounce.