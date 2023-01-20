Gold hits new high; Check out price in your city | File Photo

Gold rates on Friday climbed to a new life-time high of Rs 56,746 per 10 gm level in the domestic market, crossing their previous record high of Rs 56,588.

The gold futures are maturing on February 3, 2023, with a hike of Rs 124 and 0.22 per cent on the MCX, and it was retailing at Rs 56,746 per 10 grams. The silver futures that are maturing on March 3, 2023, were trading at Rs 68,783 per kg with a jump of Rs 366.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,000 and Rs 56,730.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold were trading at Rs 52,150 and Rs 56,890 respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold were selling for Rs 52,900 and Rs 57,710 respectively.

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the cost of silver was Rs 72,100 per kg, while in Chennai it was Rs 74,500 per kg.

