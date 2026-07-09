Gold Falls ₹350 In Delhi As Muted Local Demand, Strong Rupee Weigh On Bullion Prices

Gold and silver prices declined in Delhi as weak domestic demand and a stronger rupee offset gains in global bullion markets | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 9, 2026: Gold fell for the fourth straight session, with prices slipping Rs 350 to Rs 1,48,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday as a strong rupee and sluggish local demand weighed on the precious metal.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,48,450 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Silver also extended its losses, falling Rs 7,800 to Rs 2,32,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from Wednesday's closing level of Rs 2,39,800 per kg.

Global Market Trends

The precious metals declined despite gains in the overseas markets. Traders attributed the weakness to the appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar, which reduced the cost of imported bullion.

In the international market, spot gold gained USD 27.23, or nearly 1 per cent, to USD 4,104.75 per ounce, while silver rose more than 1 per cent to trade at USD 58.96 per ounce after traders bought bullion following Wednesday's sharp sell-off.

"Spot gold gained to trade around USD 4,106 per ounce in the overseas trade after the US military reportedly said that fresh attacks on Iran are over," Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

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Focus On US Data

He said market participants are now awaiting US existing home sales numbers for fresh insights into the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path, while a steady dollar and Treasury bond yields suggest investors remain cautious.

"The US-Iran standoff is likely to be contained as a full-blown war will hurt both sides," Singh said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)