Gold Price Tumbles ₹4,800 To ₹1.54 Lakh Per 10 Grams; Silver Falls ₹5,300 Amid Weak Demand

Gold and silver prices declined sharply in Delhi as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of key US economic events | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, June 17: Gold prices plunged by Rs 4,800 to Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, while silver dropped by Rs 5,300, as traders stayed away from precious metals amid a strong rupee and weak global trends.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated Rs 4,800 to Rs 1,54,400 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had closed at Rs 1,59,200 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Silver also weakened sharply, falling by Rs 5,300 to Rs 2,55,400 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had settled at Rs 2,60,700 per kg on Tuesday.

Weak Domestic Demand Weighs on Precious Metals

Analysts said domestic demand remained weak for the second straight day as investors chased higher returns amid firm equity markets.

Gold prices declined on Wednesday as investors took a cautious approach ahead of several important US economic events, including the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Global Markets Await Fed Decision

In the international markets, spot gold slipped marginally to trade at USD 4,327.54 per ounce, while silver fell 0.18 per cent at USD 69.89 per ounce.

"Spot gold is consolidating ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee's monetary policy decision due later in the day," Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

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US-Iran Talks in Focus

Meanwhile, market participants are also tracking developments ahead of the scheduled US-Iran meeting on Friday.

"Any progress toward a formal agreement may reduce geopolitical uncertainty, while setbacks could revive demand for the precious metals," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)