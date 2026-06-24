Gold Falls ₹1,200 In Delhi, Silver Slides ₹4,000 As Strong Dollar Hits Bullion Prices

Gold prices fell Rs 1,200 to Rs 1.48 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi. | IANS (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices declined sharply in the national capital on Wednesday as a stronger US dollar and weak global market sentiment continued to weigh on precious metals.

Heavy selling pressure in overseas markets also added to the fall in domestic bullion prices.

Sharp Price Fall

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 percent purity declined by Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,48,100 per 10 grams, including all taxes.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 1,49,300 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Silver also remained under pressure for the second straight day.

Prices fell by Rs 4,000 to Rs 2,31,000 per kilogram, after closing at Rs 2,35,000 per kg on Tuesday.

This follows silver’s sharp Rs 10,500 decline in the previous session, marking one of its steepest recent corrections.

Dollar Strength

Analysts said the biggest reason behind the fall is the strong rally in the US dollar.

A stronger dollar makes gold and silver more expensive for global buyers, reducing demand and putting pressure on prices.

The dollar index crossed 101, reaching its highest level since May 2025, which further hurt bullion sentiment.

Market experts also said expectations of tighter global monetary policy are making investors prefer dollar-based assets.

Global Pressure

In overseas markets, spot gold fell 1.3 percent to $4,058.10 per ounce.

Silver also slipped nearly 2 percent to $60.48 per ounce.

Analysts noted that weakness in precious metals reflects a broader liquidity-driven sell-off across financial markets.

Profit booking in global AI and technology stocks has triggered wider selling, forcing some investors to liquidate gold holdings to raise cash and reduce leverage.

Experts believe gold may remain under pressure in the near term unless the dollar weakens or fresh safe-haven demand returns.