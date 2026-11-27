Gold climbs to ₹1,30,600 per 10 grams in Delhi as silver rallies 9% to ₹1,63,500 per kg | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, November 27, 2026: Gold prices extended their gains on Friday, rising by Rs 3,100 to Rs 1.30 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital, while silver rallied 9 per cent to Rs 1.63 lakh per kg as the precious metals tracked a strong uptick in global markets.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity appreciated by Rs 3,100 to Rs 1,30,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Thursday’s close of Rs 1,27,500 per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Silver also joined the rally, soaring by Rs 13,500, or 9 per cent, to Rs 1,63,500 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous close of Rs 1,50,000 per kg.

Global Rates Drive Domestic Bullion Rally

“Gold and silver prices followed the same direction as international rates. Over the past month, however, a stronger rupee has reduced the local cost of imported bullion and added to domestic price declines,” said Ranim Turfa, Head of Research & Market Analysis - MENA at Tickmill, a Dubai-based online multi-asset broker.

She said higher crude oil prices and the proposed US tariffs on Indian goods could weaken the rupee again, which would cushion domestic prices even if international bullion stays under pressure.

Physical prices generally follow futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), but retail buyers also pay taxes, dealer premiums and making charges, so international and futures price movements are not passed on directly, Turfa said.

Lower prices compared with earlier in the year could encourage wedding-season and bargain buying, though high volatility may keep jewellers cautious about restocking, she added.

Turfa said both precious metals are likely to remain under pressure as expectations of tighter US Federal Reserve policy and high US bond yields could cap rallies.

Over the longer term, gold remains supported by steady central bank buying, high government debt and geopolitical uncertainty, while silver is likely to remain more volatile, she said.

Gold And Silver Rebound In Global Markets

In international markets, spot gold rebounded sharply by USD 105.22, or 3 per cent, to USD 3,672.06 per ounce, while silver rose for the third straight session, jumping by more than 7 per cent to USD 43.97 per ounce.

“Gold prices are witnessing a strong recovery after this week’s sharp correction, with bargain hunting and short-covering driving buying interest across precious metals,” said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at brokerage firm Lemonn.

Turfa said silver has swung more sharply than gold, as its heavy reliance on industrial demand left it more exposed to doubts over artificial intelligence-related spending, with overall demand expected to decline this year.

However, a projected sixth consecutive annual supply deficit is likely to support silver prices. The high gold-to-silver ratio also suggests the white metal is relatively cheap compared with gold, though its industrial demand remains sensitive to the economic cycle and concerns over AI-related spending, she added.

Also Watch:

Market participants will await the US November jobs report, slated for release on December 4, the last major labour market reading before the Federal Reserve’s December 8-9 meeting, where updated rate projections will indicate the rate hikes that policymakers expect.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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