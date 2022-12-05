e-Paper Get App
Gold and silver prices remain unchanged

Ten grams of 22-karat gold were trading at Rs 49,450 today

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Both gold and silver prices remained unchanged in Monday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) selling at Rs 53,950. Meanwhile, the price of silver per kilogram was Rs 65,200.

According to the GoodReturns website, ten grams of 22-karat gold were trading at Rs 49,450 today.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, ten grams of gold (24-carat and 22-carat) was selling at Rs 53,950, and Rs 49,450, respectively.

In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 54,100, and Rs 49,600, respectively. 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were trading at Rs 54,720 and Rs 50,160 in Chennai, respectively.

Gold prices edged up on Monday and hovered near the key $1,800-level, as a softer US dollar made the greenback-priced bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,800.02 per ounce as of 0027 GMT. Prices hit their highest level since August 10 at $1,804.46 in the previous session.
US gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,812.60. The dollar index was down 0.1 percent.

Spot silver gained 0.5 percent to $23.25.

In Delhi and Mumbai, 1 kg of silver cost Rs 65,200.

In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the metal was trading at Rs 71,600 per kg.

