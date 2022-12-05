Opening bell: Indices open flat; Sensex down 65 points at 62803, Nifty at 18685

File

Today, the benchmark indices opened flat on the back of mixed global cues with Nifty at 18685.

The Sensex was down 65.03 points or 0.10% at 62803.47, and the Nifty was down 10.70 points or 0.06% at 18685.40.

About 1,646 shares have advanced, 587 shares declined, and 182 shares are unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC and UPL were among the major gainers on Nifty, while losers were HDFC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance and M&M

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 214.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 712.34 crore on December 2, provisional NSE data shows.