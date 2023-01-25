Gold and silver prices remain unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices on Wednesday remain unchanged, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,490. Silver prices also remained unchanged from yesterday's close and was selling at Rs 72,500 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold is the same from yesterday's close to Rs 52,700 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 57,490 and Rs 52,700 respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 57,650 and Rs 52,850, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 58,310 and Rs 53,450, respectively.

US gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the dollar weakened while investors awaited US economic data amid hopes of slower interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $1,935.69 per ounce, as of 0208 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at $1,936.00.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 72,500, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it is selling at Rs 74,000.

Spot silver gained 0.4 per cent to $23.54 per ounce.

Read Also Rupee gains 20 paise to 81.50 against dollar

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)