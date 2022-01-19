GoKwik onboards Amazon’s Kunal Tiwari as Chief Product Officer

GoKwik, e-commerce enablement company, has onboarded Amazon’s Kunal Tiwari as its Chief Product Officer. In his new role, Tiwari will spearhead GoKwik’s overall product strategy, execution and innovation. The company aims to expand its product portfolio and further strengthen its existing product suite to offer best-in-class support to Direct 2 Consumer (D2C) brands.

Tiwari is a seasoned product and science leader with 15+ years of experience across banking, insurance, and e-commerce industries. In his last role at Amazon, Kunal led multiple product portfolios. Previously,His expertise in building AI/ML-enabled products will help GoKwik to move faster and effectively towards its vision of democratising the shopping experience, it said in a press statement.

Tiwari said, "I am honoured and thrilled to join GoKwik as its Chief Product Officer. Today, millions of customers are embracing thousands of D2C brands and this market is poised to be a $100B opportunity by 2025. GoKwik, with its product suite and crystal clear vision, is well-positioned to take the industry forward and democratise this opportunity for the D2C brands.”

Chirag Taneja, Co-founder, and CEO, GoKwik, said, “Kunal will be a huge asset to us as we move forward in this journey of building products that complement the remarkable work D2C eCommerce brands do. He is a seasoned product leader and shows true passion for solving customer and merchant pain points.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:45 AM IST