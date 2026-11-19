Gokul Milk Price Hike: Buffalo Milk Costlier By ₹6 Per Litre, Cow Milk Price Rises By ₹4 | File Pic

Mumbai: Consumers in Mumbai and Pune will have to pay more for Gokul milk from Saturday, with the Kolhapur-based cooperative dairy announcing a price hike of Rs 4 to Rs 6 per litre. The decision, taken at the first meeting of its newly elected board of directors on Thursday, is aimed at addressing the cooperative's Rs 70-crore financial deficit while offering better prices to milk producers.

Revised Milk Procurement And Selling Prices

Under the revised rates, the procurement price of buffalo milk has been increased by Rs 3 per litre, while its selling price will go up by Rs 6 per litre. Similarly, cow milk producers will receive an additional Rs 2 per litre, while consumers will have to pay Rs 4 more per litre.

The decision comes after the recently concluded high-profile election to the Gokul board, which has now begun addressing the financial challenges faced by the cooperative following the administrative period.

Mumbai And Pune Consumers Face Hike

Gokul currently collects around 16 lakh litres of milk daily. Mumbai and Pune are among its major consumer markets, and households in these cities will bear the impact of the revised prices.

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Following his election as chairman, former MLA Rajesh Patil had indicated that the board would take a decision on milk prices after discussions with the directors. The Thursday meeting resulted in the price revision, marking one of the first major decisions of the new management.

Higher Prices To Address Financial Deficit

While the hike in procurement prices is expected to provide some relief to milk producers, the higher increase in selling prices means consumers will bear a greater share of the additional cost.

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