Godrej Scion Tanya Dubash Buys Two Sea-Facing Luxury Apartments In Worli For ₹294 Crore

Members of the Godrej family have purchased two sea-facing luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Worli area for a combined Rs 294 crore.

The apartments are located in the luxury residential project Three Sixty West, developed by Oberoi Realty in Worli, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report said the transactions were registered earlier this month.

One apartment was reportedly purchased for around Rs 146 crore, while the second apartment was bought for about Rs 148 crore.

The apartments are located on higher floors of the tower and offer views of the Arabian Sea.

The deals are among the largest luxury residential transactions recorded in Mumbai this year.

The buyer is Godrej family scion Tanya Dubash, executive director at Godrej Industries Group, one of India’s oldest business conglomerates.

Luxury real estate demand in Mumbai has remained strong despite elevated property prices and global economic uncertainty.

High-net-worth individuals and business families continue to buy premium homes in areas such as Worli, Malabar Hill, Lower Parel, and Bandra.

Three Sixty West is among Mumbai’s most expensive residential projects and has seen several high-value transactions involving business leaders and celebrities in recent years.

Mumbai’s luxury housing market has witnessed rising demand for large sea-facing apartments with premium amenities and privacy.

Industry experts said ultra-luxury housing demand has remained resilient due to wealth creation in financial markets and strong interest from business families and entrepreneurs.