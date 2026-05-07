Craftsman Automation, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Jump On Heavy Volumes, Godrej Industries Hits 20% Upper Circuit

Markets Trade Flat Ahead Of Weekly Expiry | File Image |

Mumbai: Indian equity markets traded on a flat note during Thursday’s afternoon session ahead of the weekly expiry of SENSEX futures and options contracts. Gains in stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel were balanced by weakness in Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and Sun Pharma.

At around 1:34 pm, the SENSEX was down 7 points at 77,951, while the NIFTY50 index was up 18 points at 24,347.

Craftsman Automation Surges After Strong Results

Shares of Craftsman Automation rose sharply after the company posted strong March quarter earnings. The stock jumped nearly 13 percent to an intraday high of Rs 8,780.

The company’s net profit increased 73 percent to Rs 116 crore compared to Rs 67 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations also rose 27 percent to Rs 2,226 crore.

Trading activity in the stock remained very high. Volumes surged 38 times to 9.94 lakh shares compared to its average daily volume of around 26,000 shares.

Godrej Industries Hits Upper Circuit

Godrej Industries shares were locked in a 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 1,227 amid strong investor buying interest.

Trading volumes also rose sharply. Around 24.67 lakh shares were traded, which was 17 times higher than the stock’s average trading volume. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares changed hands compared to an average of 31,000 shares in the past two weeks.

Aptus Value Housing Finance Gains On Business Growth

Shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance climbed nearly 10 percent after the company reported healthy growth in assets and disbursements.

Its assets under management (AUM) at the end of March 2026 stood at Rs 13,107 crore, marking a 21 percent annual rise. Q4 disbursements increased 17 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,242 crore.

Trading volumes in the stock jumped nearly 15 times to 1.88 crore shares.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle, Piramal Finance See High Activity

Aditya Birla Lifestyle shares gained over 10 percent to Rs 118.98 amid heavy buying. Trading volumes on the NSE jumped 13 times compared to average levels.

Meanwhile, Piramal Finance shares slipped 1.6 percent to Rs 1,936.40 despite witnessing strong trading activity. Volumes in the stock rose 11 times to 4.28 crore shares.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Investors should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment or trading decisions in stock markets.