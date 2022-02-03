Godrej Properties logs nearly three-fold jump in Q3 profit at Rs 39 cr

Godrej Properties on Thursday said its consolidated net profit in December quarter nearly tripled to Rs 38.95 crore. Its net profit stood at Rs 14.35 crore in the same period of 2020-21. Total income increased to Rs 466.91 crore in the quarter from Rs 311.12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit jumped multi-fold to Rs 91.68 crore during the first nine months of 2021-22 from Rs 2.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,063.12 crore during April-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 757.01 crore a year ago.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in India. It has a major presence in Mumbai region, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:01 PM IST