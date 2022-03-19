Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems announces winners of GeeVees awards

Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems (GLAFS), the business unit of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, today hosted the very first edition of The GeeVees. These awards was conceptualized to celebrate the most innovative and conscious ideas in architecture and interior design community. Held virtually on 19th March, 2022, the inaugural edition of the awards witnessed over 350 attendees. The GeeVees was curated by the Festival of Architecture and Interior Design (FOAID) showcasing the theme -Conscious Design.

The GeeVees Awards brought together architects, interior designers, builders, and other associated professionals to connect, learn, and set the bar for the future of the industry. The trophies were made by Arzan Khambatta, an acclaimed sculptor designer.

Shyam Motwani, EVP & Business Head at Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, added that, “The purpose of the awards was to honour the efforts of the young talent who through their dedication have not only progressed the quality of sustainable architecture but also enriched the lives of the society. With GeeVees, we want to build a nexus of thought leaders who are passionate about our planet and will rally to inspire like-minded professionals towards building designs that leave a positive impact on our society.

Gold Winners

Safest Residential: Abhishek Talawat, Luxury Space Design for Nikitha's Residence

Safest Commercial: Dharmendra Jain, D’Stroke Interiors for Sandhi Lekhara Karyalay (C.A Office)

Hospitality: P Rohit Bhatkar, Tangents Design Cell for Triose

Healthcare: Rahul Kadri, IMK Architects for Auric Hall

Educational: Suparna Ghosh, Forum Architecture for Adharshila School Extension Project

Commercial Space small: Puran Kumar, Studio PKA for THE SHELL

Commercial Space large: Anishka Maiti, Folds Design Studio for RUPA RENNAISSANCE, IT PARK

Multi-Unit: Dexter Fernandes, UNEVEN for 33 LE

Kitchen: Rachana Goyam, Midas Luxury Interiors

Private Residence: Puran Kumar, Studio PKA for The Canvas

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 07:53 PM IST