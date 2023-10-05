Godrej Consumer Products Expects Mid-single Digit Organic Consolidated Growth In Q2 | Godrej

Godrej Consumer Products Limited expects its organic consolidated growth for the second quarter to be in mid-single digit, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company also added that it expects double-digit constant currency sales growth and low single digit sales growth in INR terms.

Sales growth including inorganic is expected to be in mid-single digit in INR terms. The company in the regulatory filing further said, "We continue to drive healthy year-on-year expansion in EBITDA (incl. Forex) margin across key markets along with higher category development investments."

The company said that in India it witnessed weak macros and adverse weather conditions during the second quarter. But despite the tough operating environment its organic business delivered steady performance with mid-single digit volume growth. Overall, Home Care volumes grew in mid-single digit while Personal Care grew in low-single digit. The performance of Park Avenue and KamaSutra brands has improved sequentially and are on track to achieve full year guidance.

Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia business continued to deliver improving performance, with double-digit volume and value growth. Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East (GAUM) continued its consistent performance with constant currency sales growth in mid-teens. However, in INR terms, adverse currency translation impact will result in mid-single digit sales decline.

Godrej Consumer Products shares

Godrej Consumer Products shares on Thursday closed at Rs 977.20, down by 1.34 per cent.

