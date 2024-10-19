 Godavari Biorefineries IPO: Ethanol Manufacturer ₹555 Crore Public Issue To Go Live for Subcription On October 23
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGodavari Biorefineries IPO: Ethanol Manufacturer ₹555 Crore Public Issue To Go Live for Subcription On October 23

Godavari Biorefineries IPO: Ethanol Manufacturer ₹555 Crore Public Issue To Go Live for Subcription On October 23

At the upper end of the price range, the company's market valuation has been estimated at Rs 1,800 crore. The proposed initial share sale consists of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 65.27 lakh equity shares valued at Rs 230 crore at the upper end of the price range by promoters.

Vikrant DUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 09:42 AM IST
article-image

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd., a manufacturer of bio-based chemicals and ethanol, set a price range of Rs 334–Rs 352 per share for its Rs 555 crore IPO, which will go live for subscription on October 23.

The company announced that the initial share sale will end on October 25 and that anchor investor bidding will open for one day on October 22.

IPO structure and size

The proposed initial share sale consists of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 65.27 lakh equity shares valued at Rs 230 crore at the upper end of the price range by promoters, and Mandala Capital AG Ltd., a private equity firm, is selling 49.27 lakh shares via the OFS (offer for sale), in addition to a new issue of equity shares worth Rs 325 crore. This totals to Rs 555 crore for the entire IPO.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Animated Reactions Go Viral As Rishabh Pant Survives Run-Out Chance On Day 4 Of IND vs NZ 1st Test
Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Animated Reactions Go Viral As Rishabh Pant Survives Run-Out Chance On Day 4 Of IND vs NZ 1st Test
Motilal Oswal Extends ₹25 Cr Aid To GVT Krishikul On Dussehra
Motilal Oswal Extends ₹25 Cr Aid To GVT Krishikul On Dussehra
Godavari Biorefineries IPO: Ethanol Manufacturer ₹555 Crore Public Issue To Go Live for Subcription On October 23
Godavari Biorefineries IPO: Ethanol Manufacturer ₹555 Crore Public Issue To Go Live for Subcription On October 23
Vistara's Delhi-London Flight Receives Bomb Threat On Social Media; Diverted To Frankfurt
Vistara's Delhi-London Flight Receives Bomb Threat On Social Media; Diverted To Frankfurt

Use of IPO proceeds & market valuation

The Rs 240 crore in proceeds from the new issue will be used to pay off debt, with the remaining sum going towards general business needs.

At the upper end of the price range, the company's market valuation has been estimated at Rs 1,800 crore.

Registrar and book-running lead managers

The public issue's bookrunning lead managers are Equirus Capital Markets and SBI Capital Markets.

IPO portion across categories

Qualified institutional buyers will receive half of the issue size, retail investors will receive 35 per cent, and non-institutional investors will receive the remaining 15 per cent.

Read Also
Danish Power IPO: Biggest Ever SME Public Issue Worth ₹197 Crore To Open On October 22
article-image

Company offerings

One of India's leading producers of chemicals based on ethanol is Godavari Biorefineries, situated in Maharashtra. The company's varied product line includes power, sugar, various ethanol grades, and bio-based chemicals. Food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, flavours and fragrances, power, fuel, personal care, and cosmetics are just a few of the industries that use these products.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Motilal Oswal Extends ₹25 Cr Aid To GVT Krishikul On Dussehra

Motilal Oswal Extends ₹25 Cr Aid To GVT Krishikul On Dussehra

Godavari Biorefineries IPO: Ethanol Manufacturer ₹555 Crore Public Issue To Go Live for...

Godavari Biorefineries IPO: Ethanol Manufacturer ₹555 Crore Public Issue To Go Live for...

Biden Administration Races To Shell Out Billions For Clean Energy As Election Nears

Biden Administration Races To Shell Out Billions For Clean Energy As Election Nears

SEBI Clears Path For 3-in-1 Accounts In Debt Securities, Non-Convertible Shares, And Municipal Bonds

SEBI Clears Path For 3-in-1 Accounts In Debt Securities, Non-Convertible Shares, And Municipal Bonds

Comedian Kunal Kamra Once Again Slams Ola Electric, Says 'No Refund Plans Or Resolution Dates For...

Comedian Kunal Kamra Once Again Slams Ola Electric, Says 'No Refund Plans Or Resolution Dates For...