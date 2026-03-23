GOCL Corporation Approves ₹2,261 Crore Yelahanka Land Monetisation Deal In Six Months

GOCL Corporation Ltd has approved early monetization of its 38-acre Yelahanka land in Bengaluru. |

Hyderabad: GOCL is fast-tracking value unlocking from its Bengaluru land parcel, signaling a decisive move to convert a long-held development asset into cash.

Board clears monetisation

The company’s board on 23 March 2026 approved early monetisation of its ‘Ecopolis’ project at Yelahanka. The 38-acre land parcel, held under a joint development agreement with Hinduja Realty Ventures Limited (HRVL), will be sold along with associated buildings to a leading industrial group.

Deal structure detailed

The total transaction is valued at approximately Rs 2,261 crores and will be executed in tranches. GOCL expects to receive about Rs 815 crores from the deal. The project is currently undergoing de-notification from Special Economic Zone (SEZ) status, a key procedural step before closure.

Partner role shapes payout

The company indicated that HRVL’s significant role in developing and managing the project has influenced the sharing of proceeds. HRVL handled infrastructure development, regulatory approvals, construction, and SEZ-related processes at its own cost, which explains the apportionment structure between the partners.

Timeline and outlook

GOCL expects the transaction to close within six months, with an option to extend timelines through mutual agreement. The move reflects a broader strategy to unlock capital from non-core real estate assets while maintaining focus on core operations.

The monetisation highlights GOCL’s effort to improve liquidity and redeploy capital efficiently, with the phased structure offering flexibility as the deal progresses toward completion.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and regulatory filings. Financial figures and timelines are indicative and subject to change based on transaction completion, regulatory approvals, and final agreement terms.