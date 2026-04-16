Goa Tourism Stays Strong At 28.5 Lakh Visitors, Q1 2026 Matches Record 2025 Levels

Goa recorded 28.5 lakh visitors in Q1 2026, matching last year’s record performance despite global challenges. |

Panaji: Goa has started 2026 on a strong note, recording around 28.5 lakh visitors between January and March. This figure is almost the same as Q1 2025, which was the best first quarter ever for the state’s tourism sector. The performance shows that Goa continues to attract travellers even as global travel faces challenges.

One of the main reasons behind this steady growth is the rise of business events. Large events like India Energy Week 2026 brought more than 75,000 delegates and participants from over 120 countries. Such events are helping Goa become a popular place for conferences and exhibitions. Sports events like the World Legends Pro T20 League also added to the tourist inflow.

Festivals also played an important role. Popular events like Goa Carnival and Shigmotsav were celebrated across different parts of the state, bringing in visitors and supporting local businesses, small shops and tourism operators.

Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte said that maintaining near-record numbers shows Goa’s strength as a tourist destination. He added that more people are now exploring cultural and event-based experiences, not just beaches, making Goa a year-round destination.

Director of Tourism Kedar Naik highlighted that better flight connectivity within India has made travel easier. More direct flights from different cities have helped increase domestic tourist numbers, which remain a key support for the sector.

Destination weddings continued to be a major contributor, especially in January and February, which is the peak wedding season in India. Goa hosted many large weddings at beach resorts and heritage properties, boosting hotel bookings and local services.

However, March saw a slight dip in foreign tourist arrivals. This was mainly due to global issues such as the Middle East conflict, which increased fuel costs and affected international travel. Charter flights also saw some decline, though demand from countries like the UK, Russia and Kazakhstan remained steady.