Goa May Restrict New Rental Licences For Mahindra Thar After Accident Concerns

Mahindra Thar |

The Goa government is considering restricting the issuance of new licences to car rental operators using Mahindra Thar SUVs following a series of road accidents involving the vehicle in the coastal state.

Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said the proposal will be placed before the State Transport Authority (STA), which will decide whether any restrictions should be introduced.

He said the government had received requests from citizens seeking action over repeated accidents involving the popular SUV.

“The Thar vehicle is involved in a lot of accidents and we have received requests from the public to do something about it,” Godinho said.

He added that the STA would examine the matter and decide on further steps regarding permissions for rental operators.

The Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular vehicles among tourists visiting Goa and is widely used by self-drive rental companies. Rental agencies generally charge around ₹3,500-4,000 per day for the five-seater SUV.

Godinho expressed concerns over driving behaviour linked to the vehicle, stating that some users drive at excessive speeds and lose control.

He said that while the government cannot ban the sale of the vehicle, it could consider limiting future permissions for rental fleets.

The minister’s comments came after several accidents involving Mahindra Thar SUVs in Goa in recent months.

In June, a speeding Thar reportedly lost control in Verna and collided with a Hyundai Creta before hitting a TVS Jupiter scooter, injuring the scooter rider.

Another incident in Morjim, North Goa, involved a Thar in a multi-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a woman riding a two-wheeler.

Concerns around the SUV’s usage have also emerged in other parts of the country. In November 2025, former Haryana Director General of Police O P Singh criticised dangerous stunts allegedly performed by some Thar owners, triggering debate on social media.

His comments came after a speeding Thar allegedly struck two sisters walking near Chandigarh’s Sector 46 in October 2025, killing one person and seriously injuring another before fleeing the spot.

The vehicle has repeatedly been linked to discussions around overspeeding, reckless driving, road safety violations and social media-driven driving trends. Mahindra & Mahindra did not respond to queries regarding the matter.