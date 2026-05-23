Goa Fest 2026 Day 4: In the Age Of Artificial Intelligence, Originality Is Way Through | file photo

We keep worrying about: what happens when AI can do what we do?

But what we should be really worried about is: What then happens when AI becomes extremely good at doing, what everyone else is already doing?

Through sessions that resonated most strongly, by the end of the three-day information overload that was Goafest, these ideas stood out the most.

Creativity was never built on optimisation. It was built on originality.

Execution is becoming cheaper, automation is becoming faster, and systems are becoming more capable.

Therefore the differentiator is no longer output—it is authorship.

The uncomfortable truth is this: if someone spends their life trying to become broadly acceptable—thinking like everyone else, speaking like everyone else, producing safe work and smoothing every rough edge—technology will eventually become very good at reproducing that.

AI learns patterns.

Average behaviour creates patterns.

Uniformity creates patterns.

Originality interrupts them.

There is a growing instinct to treat technology as identity support — relying on systems to tell us what to think, what to wear, what to write — and the more external systems define internal expression, the less distinct people become.

And distinctiveness is becoming increasingly valuable.

That changes the question from How do I compete with AI? to What part of me cannot be automated?

The answer will never be speed, discipline, volume, what everyone else is doing and what you only deign to do.

It is taste. Point of view. Instinct.

The willingness to say something only you would say.

Even the strongest of technology is not generating more original thinking.

For decades, advertising competed to put more things in front of people.

Perhaps the next era belongs to creating fewer things worth paying attention to. Because while attention is finite, original ideas are infinite. The human perspective is infinite.

AI tools can generate almost everything — except original thought, and therefore unapologetic expression.

If there’s one takeaway from Goafest, it's this: Stop trying to be every kind of person. AI is already doing that.

(The author attended Goafest 2026 on behalf of BrandSutra)