Goa CM warns GST evaders: "They think they can fool govt; won't be possible now"

A day after two businessmen were arrested by the state government's Goods and Services Tax (GST) enforcement wing for tax evasion, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday warned of further crackdown on tax evaders.

"I congratulate my entire GST team. They have started the crackdown. This is the first time someone has been arrested (for GST evasion) in Goa. In the future too, those who have evaded state tax will be arrested," Sawant said.

Late on Thursday, Mukhtar Shaikh and Maheed Xec, both directors of a company named Mukhtar Automobiles, were arrested under section 132(1) (c) and 132 (1) (d) of the Goa Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, for tax evasion to the tune of Rs. 20.96 crore.

Incidentally, Shaikh is considered close to an Opposition MLA and the raids come at a time when the state assembly elections are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

Sawant also said the raid had invoked fear amongst tax evaders and said that the government should not be compelled to take such drastic action in the future.