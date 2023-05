Go First Airlines flights to remain cancelled on May 3, 4 due to engine shortage | (Photo: Twitter/@GoFirstairways)

Go First Airlines have informed the DGCA that the flights will remain cancelled on May 3, 4 since more than half of its fleet is grounded. The cancellations are triggered by recurrent issues such as delay in supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney.

This is a developing story, more updates expected.