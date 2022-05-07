Go Fashion Q4 net up 73% to Rs 12 cr; sales up 29% to Rs 116 cr

The company, which retails women's bottom-wear under the brand ''Go Colors'', had posted a net profit of Rs 7.12 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Go Fashion (India) Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 29.41 percent to Rs 116.24 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 89.82 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

''With increased cost efficiencies, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and profit after tax have increased by 53 percent and 73 percent, respectively, to Rs 38 crore and Rs 12 crore for the quarter,'' said Go Fashion (India) CEO Gautam Saraogi.

Total expenses of Go Fashion, which was listed in November last year, were at Rs 104.27 crore, up 20.86 percent in Q4 FY 2021-22, as against Rs 86.27 crore of the corresponding period a year ago.

''Our SSSG (Same-Store Sales Growth) is 17 percent for the quarter and 31 percent for the second half of the year,'' he said.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, Go Fashion (India) revenue from operations was up 60.1 percent at Rs 401.31 crore. It was Rs 250.66 crore for 2020-21.

''During FY22,, the company added 54 exclusive brand outlets (EBO) stores and we crossed the 500th store milestone during the last quarter. Keeping in line with our growth strategy to open more doors closer to the consumer, the company is pushing ahead with expansion,'' said Saraogi.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 05:49 PM IST