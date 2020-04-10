Go Digit, Flipkart, ICICI Lombard to offer COVID-19 focused health insurance

Enabling health cover for consumers combating the global pandemic, the two health insurance policies come with instant claim benefits and do not require any medical tests at the time of purchase.

According to industry estimates, about 56 per cent of the Indian population is not covered under any health insurance policy.

The COVID-19 Protection Cover by ICICI Lombard provides an instant Rs 25,000 benefit plan paid to the customer on positive diagnosis of COVID-19. It is priced at an annual premium of Rs 159.

Additionally, the policy provides health assistance benefit, virtual and teleconsultation benefit, and ambulance assistance. It allows Flipkart's customers to submit digital copies of the claim document to the insurer for processing.

The Digit Illness Group Insurance offered by Digit Insurance allows consumers to avail a hospitalisation cover up to a sum assured of Rs 1 lakh with an annual premium of Rs 511.

Further, there is no limit on room rent or intensive care unit. The policy covers 30 days pre-hospitalisation and 60 days post-hospitalisation fee. Policyholders can also avail one per cent of the sum assured for ambulance services.