GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Secures Project To Implement Smart Metering in Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal Region

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Private Limited (GSEDPL), a stepdown subsidiary of GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited, on Sunday announced that it has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited to implement smart metering project in the Purvanchal (Varanasi, Azamgarh zone and Prayagraj, Mirzapur zone) area of Uttar Pradesh, the company announced through an exchange filing.

GSEDPL will install, integrate and maintain 50.17 lakh smart meters in the given area. It is expected a similar LOA from Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited to implement smart metering project in the Dakshinanchal (Agra and Aligarh zone) area of 25.52 lakh smart meters, shortly, the company informed via exchange filing.

The implementation tenure is expected to be 27 months from the date of execution of the contract and an operating period of 93 months. The total contract value (inclusive of GST) for Prayagraj & Mirzapur Zone is about Rs 2386.72 Crore and for Varanasi & Azamgarh Zone is about Rs 2736.65 Crore.

The LOA has been issued in conclusion to the e-tender floated by UP Discoms for different areas of Uttar Pradesh. GSEDPL participated in the e-tender and emerged as a winner. The project will be spanned over a period of 10 years.

This Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project shall include Supply, Installation, Integration, Commissioning and Operation & Maintenance of smart meters on DBFOOT basis backed by state-of-the-art technology and software solutions for end-to-end automated system management. The project will be executed under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and is expected to reduce the AT&C losses in the designated area and improve operational and collection efficiency of UP Discoms.

