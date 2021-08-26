GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo starts handling next-generation containers

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited, on Thursday announced that it has become the first cargo terminal in India and South Asia to handle a shipment using the next generation Envirotainer Releye RLP air cargo containers.

Envirotainer active heating and cooling containers are one of the preferred options for movement of highly temperature-sensitive air cargo shipments globally. For pharmaceuticals and vaccines, which need to be protected from the vagaries of temperature excursions at all times throughout the supply chain providing an unbroken cold chain, irrespective of location, time of day or mode of handling, this is the preferred choice.

The start of Releye RLP handling by GHAC will now allow leading pharma companies and other shippers in India to easily access the next generation active cooled container solution to move their temperature-sensitive shipments easily and effectively GHAC said.

With Hyderabad region being home to one of the largest concentrations of COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing globally, the introduction of the Releye RLP containers in the market will further strengthen the global supply chain for the movement of these vaccines, it added

"We are pleased to partner with Envirotainer to introduce the advanced ReleyeÂ® RLP containers in the India market, being the first one to do so. The new containers will offer an unparalleled value proposition to the air cargo shippers and consignees in the region, thanks to their advanced features and capabilities. Our Envirotainer Hub at Hyderabad Air Cargo terminal is now fully ready to receive and dispatch these next generation containers on behalf of our customers," said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.

GHAC is the designated hub and a partner station for Envirotainer temperature-controlled air cargo containers, with the airport cargo terminal maintaining a stock of up to 75 containers for use by Envirotainer customers. GHAC is also developing a dedicated 'Cooltainer Yard' which will be India's largest on-airport hub to store, service and manage active and passive temperature-controlled containers, with a capacity to hold up to 250 containers at any point in time.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 04:32 PM IST