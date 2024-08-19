GMR Airports Shares Soar After International Passenger Traffic Rises 9% MoM

Pixabay

The airport operator GMR Airports reported an 8 per cent increase in passenger traffic for July 2024 across all of its airports, which led to a 2 per cent increase in shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. on Monday.

The share of GMR infra opened at Rs 97.40 per share on the National Stock Exchange. The stock touched a day-high level of Rs. 97.73 per share today. The shares of GMR Airports recorded an all-time high price of Rs. 132.20 per share on NSE.

Five airports in different countries, including, Indonesia, the Philippines, and India, are run by GMR Airports.

Total international and domestic traffic

The company reported in a filing to the stock exchanges that in July 2024, it handled 1.06 crore passengers in all airports, an increase of about 8 per cent over the same month the previous year.

In July 2024, compared to the same month last year, there was a 9.3 per cent increase in international traffic and a 7.7 per cent increase in domestic traffic.

According to GMR Airports, since December 2023, monthly passenger (pax) traffic has consistently exceeded 10 million.

Delhi airport traffic

Delhi Airport, the busiest airport in the country, saw 6,383,763 passengers in July, an 8 per cent increase from the same month the previous year but a 2 per cent decrease from June 2024.

At Delhi airport, aircraft movement increased by 6 per cent annually in July to 37,757 flights.

Hyderabad airport traffic

In July of this year, Hyderabad airport recorded a 13 per cent increase in passenger traffic to 22,65,852 over the same period last year and a 2 per cent increase over the previous month.

In July, there were 15,707 flights, 13 per cent more than during the same month the previous year.

International passenger traffic

The Mopa airport, which began operating internationally in July 2023 and domestically in January 2023, announced a notable 21 per cent increase in passenger traffic to 3,34,655 in July compared to the same month the previous year. However, compared to June 2024, passenger traffic decreased by 11 per cent.

In July, Medan Airport in Indonesia recorded a 7 per cent increase from the previous month but an 8 per cent decrease from the same period a year earlier, to 6,35,779.

The number of passengers using Cebu Airport in the Philippines increased by 4 per cent year over year to 10,0516 in July. Though it will continue to function as the technical services provider through December 2026, the company is selling its interest in Cebu Airport.