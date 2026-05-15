GlobalSpace Technologies Reports 83% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26 |

GlobalSpace Technologies Limited reported strong consolidated revenue growth in Q4 FY26, helped by improved performance across its healthcare and technology businesses. Revenue from operations rose 83% year-on-year to ₹16.0 crore in the January-March 2026 quarter, compared with ₹8.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2.5 crore during the quarter against a net loss of ₹0.2 crore a year ago.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue declined 3.5% from ₹16.6 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit, however, increased sharply from ₹0.4 crore in the previous quarter. Profit before tax stood at ₹0.5 crore in Q4 FY26 against ₹0.9 crore in Q3 FY26, while the company had reported a loss before tax in Q4 FY25. Total expenses during the quarter increased to ₹15.9 crore from ₹8.9 crore in the year-ago period due to higher employee costs and operational spending. Deferred tax gains of ₹2.1 crore also supported profitability during the quarter.

What Drove The Numbers

The filing showed that Innopharm Healthcare Private Limited contributed ₹5.6 crore to quarterly revenue, compared with ₹3.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s standalone business generated ₹10.5 crore in quarterly revenue. Employee benefit expenses increased significantly to ₹4.3 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹0.9 crore a year earlier, reflecting expansion in operations. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at ₹0.68 for the quarter, compared with a negative EPS of ₹4.14 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 20% to ₹51.5 crore from ₹43.0 crore in FY25. The company posted a net profit of ₹2.9 crore for the full year against a net loss of ₹2.0 crore in FY25. Total comprehensive income stood at ₹2.7 crore for FY26. The company also approved the appointment of Tania Mazumdar as Chief Executive Officer for a three-year term and granted 4.9 lakh employee stock options during the board meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.