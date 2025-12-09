Global Fintech Wise's Multi-Currency Travel Card Launched, Storming Gates Of The Indian Market

File Image |

New Delhi: Global financial technology company Wise on Monday announced its entry into the Indian travel card market with the launch of its multi-currency travel card.The fintech also announced that more than 75,000 people have joined the Wise Travel card waitlist in just a month, announced at the Global Fintech Festival, signalling demand for a transparent alternative to traditional forex cards.

The Wise Travel card, available from Monday, uses the mid-market exchange rate, with only a small, transparent conversion fee, Taneia Bhardwaj, South Asia Expansion Lead at Wise, said."Indian travellers are heading abroad in record numbers, but they're still paying hidden fees that can add hundreds or thousands of rupees to every trip. The waitlist numbers showed us something important: people are done putting up with complicated pricing," Bhardwaj said.

Looking to tap Indian outbound travellers, the card supports more than 40 currencies, covering major travel destinations like Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey and Georgia, he added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.