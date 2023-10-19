Global Cloud Xchange Partners With Sonata Software For Business Transformation

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) Partners With Sonata Software For Business Transformation | File photo

Sonata Software, the leading Modernization Engineering company has announced that it has signed an agreement with Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a leading network service provider powering global connectivity for new media providers, telecom carriers and enterprises, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

Sonata’s investments in Cloud, Data and Generative AI technologies made Sonata the partner of choice for GCX as they start a multi-year business transformation of GCX’s enterprise operations, systems and business intelligence systems.

Global High-Bandwidth Connectivity and Managed Network Services by GCX

GCX provides high-bandwidth connectivity and global managed network services including managed ICT, cyber security, and UCaaS solutions, to a range of blue-chip customers inclusive of hyperscalers, telecommunications operators, new media providers and enterprises throughout the world. Its 66,000 km of cables span 46 countries from North America to Asia, with a particularly strong position on the Europe-Asia and Intra-Asia routes.

“Our primary focus in this endeavor is delivering operational excellence to help GCX deliver on its strategic objectives. Our capabilities and investments in Cloud, Data and AI will be at the core to deliver the next leg of transformation for GCX,” said Samir Dhir, MD and CEO at Sonata Software.

“Our partnership with Sonata continues to be a significant part of our future roadmap. Sonata continues to be an important partner in making GCX future-ready by providing strategic business and technology transformations,“ said Brice Evin, CFO at GCX.

“Sonata has been a strategic partner. We believe that the continued partnership will help us improve our operations and help invest in improving overall business performance,“ said Carl Grivner, CEO at GCX.

Sonata Software shares

The shares of Sonata Software on Thursday at 12:29 pm IST were trading at Rs 1,104, up by 0.67 percent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)