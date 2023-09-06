Sonata Software Announces Appointment Of Sharmila Sherikar As Senior Vice President & Head Of Corporate Development | File photo

Sonata Software, the leading Modernization Engineering company, has announced that Sharmila Sherikar has joined the organization as Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Sharmila has joined Sonata with more than three decades of industry experience in change management and corporate development programs.

“We are delighted to have Sharmila join Sonata to catalyze our hyper-growth by focusing on defining, evolving, and driving strategic change and corporate development programs. We wish her the very best as we continue driving top quartile growth performance in the industry.” said Samir Dhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Sonata Software.

Last year, the top 100 senior leaders of Sonata participated and defined their three-year goals and corporate strategy to reach $1.5B by the end of FY26. As part of this endeavour, it had recently acquired Quant Systems Inc for $160M. The company has been investing significantly in talent, technologies, markets, and partnership to drive its hyper-growth.

