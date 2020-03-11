Global airline industry's outlook negative amid Coronavirus outbreak: Moody's Investor Services

New York: Moody's Investors Service has revised its outlook for the global passenger airline industry to negative from stable.

"The negative outlook reflects the increasing risk to demand passenger air travel as the coronavirus expands globally," said Moody's Senior Vice-President Jonathan Root.

"The uncertainty and the speed of the outbreak will pressure airlines' operating profits and cash generation for at least the first half of 2020. We expect further capacity reductions as the number of infected people and affected countries grow," he said.

Moody's estimates an operating margin of less than 5 per cent for 2020 for the aggregate of the airlines it rates, down from its pre-coronavirus expectation of about 9%.