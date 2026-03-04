Glenmark Wins US FDA Approval For Inhalation Therapy Medicine With 180 Day Generic Exclusivity

Glenmark Specialty SA has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for Fluticasone Propionate Inhalation Aerosol USP, 44 mcg per actuation. |

Elmwood Park, New Jersey: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has secured regulatory approval in the United States for a generic respiratory treatment, strengthening its presence in the inhalation therapy segment.

💊 Glenmark gets US FDA approval for Fluticasone Propionate inhaler



👉🏻 Glenmark Specialty SA receives U.S. FDA approval for Fluticasone Propionate Inhalation Aerosol (44 mcg)

👉🏻 Generic equivalent of FloVent® HFA inhalation aerosol

👉🏻 Eligible for 180-day Competitive Generic… pic.twitter.com/qewAmiaaTj — VLUXE Investments (@vluxeinvests) March 4, 2026

Glenmark Specialty SA received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Fluticasone Propionate Inhalation Aerosol USP, 44 mcg per actuation. The product has been determined by the regulator to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug FloVent HFA Inhalation Aerosol, 44 mcg of GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Ltd.

The drug has been granted a Competitive Generic Therapy designation by the US FDA. Glenmark is recognized as the first approved applicant under the relevant provisions of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. As a result, the company will be eligible for 180 days of exclusivity once the product is commercialized in the market.

Glenmark’s Fluticasone Propionate Inhalation Aerosol will be distributed in the United States by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA. According to the company, distribution is expected to begin in March 2026. The approval strengthens Glenmark’s respiratory portfolio in the US market and expands access to inhalation therapies.

Data cited by the company indicates that the FloVent HFA Inhalation Aerosol, 44 mcg market generated annual sales of about $520.1 million for the 12 months ending January 2026. Marc Kikuchi, President and Business Head for North America, indicated that the approval represents an important step in strengthening the company’s respiratory portfolio in the United States and reflects the technical expertise involved in bringing complex inhalation therapies to market.