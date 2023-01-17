e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGlenmark Pharma divests from its dermatology brands for Rs 304.48 cr

Glenmark Pharma divests from its dermatology brands for Rs 304.48 cr

Going forward, the company will continue to further consolidate its position in its core therapeutic areas of cardiometabolic, respiratory, dermatology, and oncology.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Image: Glenmark (Representative)
Follow us on

According to a regulatory filing, pharma giant Glenmark has decided to sell tail brands of its dermatology segment, for India and Nepal territories, for a consideration amount of INR 340.48 Cr.

Read Also
Glenmark Pharma's US arm launches Bumetanide injection
article-image

The divested tail brands include Onabet, Halovate, Sorvate, Luligee, Demelan, Aceret, Dosetil, Revize, and Powercort, and their sub-brands. They have been sold to Eris Oaknet Healthcare Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of ERIS Lifesciences.

Read Also
Heart failure treatment in India becomes more affordable with Glenmark’s recent tablet launch
article-image

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2022, Glenmark is ranked second in the dermatology therapy area in India. This divestment is in line with Glenmark’s strategy of focusing on its leading brands in the dermatology segment. Going forward, the company will continue to further consolidate its position in its core therapeutic areas of cardiometabolic, respiratory, dermatology, and oncology.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Layoff wave: Goldman Sachs brutally fires 3,000 people after reportedly calling them for early...

Layoff wave: Goldman Sachs brutally fires 3,000 people after reportedly calling them for early...

Harsh Joshi & Abhishek Giri introduce Future Magazine, your go-to source for startup, entrepreneur,...

Harsh Joshi & Abhishek Giri introduce Future Magazine, your go-to source for startup, entrepreneur,...

E-wallet Paytm buys back 8,50,000 of its own share for Rs 533.30 each

E-wallet Paytm buys back 8,50,000 of its own share for Rs 533.30 each

A look through how Kajol Goyal and other Digital Content Creators are changing fashion industry

A look through how Kajol Goyal and other Digital Content Creators are changing fashion industry

Auto Expo 2023: Exotic Wheels displaying five pre-owned supercars at mega event

Auto Expo 2023: Exotic Wheels displaying five pre-owned supercars at mega event