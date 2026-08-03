GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Net Profit Up 15.7% To ₹237.18 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals announced on 3 August 2026 that its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27) increased to ₹237.18 crore, up from ₹205.01 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹938.44 crore, compared to ₹805.17 crore in Q1 FY26.

Financial Performance

The company's total income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹982.20 crore, a rise from ₹848.89 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total expenses for Q1 FY27 were ₹659.75 crore, up from ₹569.91 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) after exceptional items for Q1 FY27 were ₹14.00, compared to ₹12.10 in Q1 FY26. For the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026, the consolidated net profit was ₹277.86 crore, on revenue from operations of ₹995.30 crore.

Board Changes

Subesh Williams stepped down as Non-Executive Director from the board effective 3 August 2026. Karine J F Natland will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director from 3 August 2026 or upon obtaining her Director Identification Number (DIN), whichever is later.

Managing Director Re-appointment

Bhushan Akshikar was re-appointed as Managing Director for a two-year term, effective from 1 December 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.