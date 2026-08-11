Gland Pharma Share Price Surges 12% To Four-Year High After Strong Q1FY27 Results

Image: Gland Pharma (Representative)

Gland Pharma shares surged 12% on Tuesday, touching a more than four-year high of ₹2,989.25 on the BSE after the pharmaceutical company reported strong financial results for the June 2026 quarter. The stock gained despite weakness in the broader market.

The pharma stock reached its highest level since May 2022. Over the past four trading sessions, it has gained 17%. From its 52-week low of ₹1,575 recorded on March 16, 2026, the stock has recovered nearly 90%. Its all-time high remains ₹4,350, touched in August 2021.

Strong Q1FY27 performance

Gland Pharma reported a better-than-expected performance for Q1FY27, with consolidated profit after tax rising 47% year-on-year to ₹317 crore compared with ₹215.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 19.6% year-on-year to ₹1,800 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 33% to ₹489 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 276 basis points to 27.2%.

The company’s growth was supported by strong performance in the US and European Union markets. However, some of its other key markets and the rest-of-world segment remained subdued.

The company has announced capital expenditure of more than ₹2,000 crore over the next five years to expand capacity, as existing facilities are operating at 80-90% utilisation.

Expansion plans and CDMO opportunities

Gland Pharma’s management aims to achieve annual growth of 18-20% over the next three to four years, driven by complex molecules and new business opportunities.

Analysts expect recent agreements, including a sterile API partnership with Neuland and a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) partnership with a global specialty pharmaceutical company, to support future growth.

The company is also expanding its GLP-1 fill-finish capacity. Its current capacity of 40 million cartridges is planned to increase to 140 million.

Gland Pharma recently signed another agreement with a global pharmaceutical company under which manufacturing will be carried out at its facility, followed by packaging at Cenexi’s site, creating a full-service CDMO offering.

With improving earnings, capacity expansion and growing CDMO opportunities, analysts expect the company’s long-term outlook to remain positive.