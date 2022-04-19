GJEPC gives out The Artisan Awards 2022 to motivate jewellery designers, artisans

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) announced the winners of the 5th edition of The Artisan Awards, powered by GIA, at a glittering cermony in Mumbai.

The awards were given away by Chief Guest David Bennett, former Worldwide Chairman, International Jewellery Division, Sotheby’s, along with Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC; Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Milan Chokshi, Convener, Promotions, Marketing & Business Development, GJEPC; and Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director, GIA India.

GJEPC conceptualised The Artisan Awards in 2014 with the sole purpose of motivating designers and artisans who are the backbone of this industry. The Awards provides a platform for jewellery designers to push their creativity and design aesthetics to showcase world-class pieces. Over the years, the Artisan Awards has been attracting a lot of entries not just from India, but all parts of the world – thus establishing its prestigious leadership position in the jewellery industry, it said in a press statement.

At the Artisan Awards 2022, in all 9 awards were given away, 3 in each category of the theme – The Collectors. The theme was based on 3 iconic and legendary women who were known for their incredible style; insatiable hunger for beautiful, one-of-a-kind, signature jewels – a) Elizabeth Taylor, b) Barbara Hutton, and c) Wallis Simpson. The competition received 570 entries from India and across the world including UK, UAE, Egypt, Turkey, and Russia. The entries were evaluated based on the versatility, technicality, and adaptability of classic curations in today’s time.

Eminent personalities from the world of fashion and jewellery were part of the jury for Artsian Awards which included former journalist and columnist Gayatri Rangachari, bespoke Jewellery Consultant Arundhati De, avant-garde Jewellery Designer heading VAK Jewels Vishal Kothari, and GIA India Managing Director Sriram Natarajan. The international jury members were award-winning jewellery designer and professor Reena Ahluwalia and former Worldwide Chairman, International Jewellery Division, Sotheby’s David Bennett, who judged the pieces virtually. The technical jury for the Artisan 2022 consisted of Vikram Singh, Creative Head of Walking Tree and Devinder Layal, Jewellery Artist and Educationist. Nisha Jhangiani was the curator and conceptuliser for the The Artisan Awards 2022.

As a prelude to the Artisan Awards, a luxury roundtable #AllForArt, was organised by GJEPC which witnessed industry stalwarts like Gayatri Rangachari, Vishal Kothari, Milan Chokshi, and David Bennett as panelists, moderated by Jewellery Historian Deepti Sasidharan. The eminent personalities discussed the journey of jewels that has transcended since the royal era and how millennials have adapted these fine heirlooms in their urban lifestyle. Jewellery is no longer meant to be ‘locked’ and kept aside for special occasions but transformed into new and wearable heirlooms. In present times, youngsters are remaking old jewellery according to the current trends and designs. The talk also highlighted the importance of giving budding jewellery designers a premier platform like The Artisan Awards to give wings to their talent and curations.

Chief Guest David Bennett, former Worldwide Chairman, International Jewellery Division, Sotheby’s, and Co-founder of digital platform www.understanding-jewellery.com, said, “I was thrilled to see the finalists’ innovative creations brought to life in precious materials. I am extremely happy to have witnessed this edition of The Artisan Awards, having personally auctioned the jewellery of the Duchess of Windsor.”

Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “This has been a year of revival and resilience. Today, our country is at the helm of the jewellery business, that is well known for our exceptional designing and manufacturing talent pool which has created renowned jewellery pieces cherished across the world. The Artisan Awards is one of the main initiatives to showcase India's design prowess and position the country as one of the main design destinations for jewellery.”

Milan Chokshi, Convener, Promotions, Marketing & Business Development, GJEPC commented, “The Artisan Awards is the only platform in the country which allows young talent to unleash their creative ambitions in their chosen field. The Collectors is a theme that dares designers to think uniquely. Styling the three icons was not an easy task, especially since the women were jewellery collectors with an exceptional eye for design and detail. To conceptualise sophisticated creations, one requires the ability to have design empathy to visualise concepts that were in alignment with the aesthetics of these divas. With many more seasons still to come, The Artisan organised by GJEPC is well on its way to becoming a benchmark for ground-breaking thinking in the jewellery space.”

Gayatri Rangachari Shah said, “I’m extremely impressed. All the pieces were innovative, and it was wonderful to see the designs come to life from the sketches to actual pieces.”

Arundhati De, commented, “I am happy to see the transformation from sketch to reality of each piece. For all the young designers, I’d like to advise them to find their own voice, their own design sensibility and stick to it. Only those designers who use qualitative material, quality workmanship and a look and vibe that is distinctly their own, will eventually stand out.”

Sriram Natarajan said, “The final designer pieces showcased in The Collectors theme are exquisite, and one can observe immense amount of work that has gone into making them. The designs are impressive..”

Vishal Kothari said, “It’s been a challenging competition for the participants. They had to stay true to the theme and get into the mindset of what these famous personalities would’ve worn. And the designers did a great job. The Wallis Simpson segment excited me – every piece was well made, conceptualised, and finished.”

Nisha Jhangiani said, “As for the final round, we definitely saw some entries that met the brief. For me, that’s a great thing, as we are trying to discover the best in the business.”

Reena Ahluwalia said, “I could see the vision, passion, and hard work that designers poured into their final designs.”

Apart from attractive cash prizes, the winners of the Artisan Awards will be offered internship with top brands in the industry. Moreover, the winning pieces will be showcased at international trade shows under the India Gallery organised by GJEPC.

