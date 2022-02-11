Giottus Cryptocurrency Exchange launches two investment features

Giottus, crypto platform, has announced the launch of two investment features for the benefit of all crypto investors and enthusiasts. One is Baskets, an expert-curated thematic investment feature, which augments an investor’s portfolio in the long run. The other is a SIP feature to automate and schedule regular purchases of popular crypto assets. Investors would be able to start investing with as low as Rs 100. Both products are designed to help investors expand their crypto portfolio with smarter and safer investment options, it said in a press statement.

Baskets are curated by experts and research analysts. Investors will be able to buy a selection of crypto assets with one click. These assets, conceptualized based on the themes they represent, have immense growth potential. Themes such as DeFi, Metaverse, gaming, and meme coins are already popular among Indian investors. Baskets are specifically designed to meet this demand.

SIP is a proven method of beating volatility in an emerging market like crypto. It helps in building a strong portfolio with optimized cost. Starting at Re.1 per buy, investors can schedule their SIP on an hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly basis on the Giottus platform, the statement added.

Giottus CEO Vikram Subburaj, said, “This is an exciting month for the Indian crypto ecosystem. We believe that this is an opportune time for us to launch two exciting and innovative products–Baskets and SIP–to help customers build a diversified crypto portfolio. They are conceptualized to ease every investor’s predicament in terms of choosing the right set of crypto assets and timing their trades. We intend to add more product offerings soon, including fixed deposits and staking, that will make our platform a comprehensive suite of financial products for the savvy crypto investor.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 08:48 AM IST