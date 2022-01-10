Ginesys to invest $10 mn in CASA Retail AI over next three years

Ginesys, end-to-end technology solutions provider for retail businesses today announced a strategic investment of $10 million over the next 3 years, in CASA retail AI, to strengthen their customer data management and rewards capability.

The strategic investment will combine CASA’s omni-channel AI-driven customer retention and delight platform with Ginesys’s industry-leading end-to-end retail ERP, OMS and POS solutions to optimize attracting, retaining and rewarding consumers for 1200+ brands and retailers on Ginesys One. This will be the fourth major investment by Ginesys, after Browntape, Zwing and EaseMyGST towards strengthening their offerings across retail technology SaaS products.

The investment will help Ginesys towards completing their unique retail technology suite, known as Ginesys One, with ERP, e-commerce order management, POS, customer relationship management and predictive analytics, business intelligence and GST returns.

CASA will use the investment to further build on their capabilities to provide better algorithms support and expand marketing of its AI-driven omni-channel brand customer engagement products.

Prashant Lohia, CEO and Founder, Ginesys said, "Ginesys and CASA Retail AI partnership is all about building the best multichannel customer retention and delight platform in India."

Sathiyanarayanan Vijayaraghavan, founder and CEO of CASA Retail AI said, “A fluid omnichannel experience with Ginesys will lead to better consumer satisfaction and help in building long-term relationships across segments, thereby enabling brands to achieve their omni channel ambitions."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:39 PM IST