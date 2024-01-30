Gillette Reports ₹639 Cr In Sales And ₹104 Cr Surge In Profit After Tax In December 2023 Financial Results

Gillette India Limited (GIL) on Tuesday announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company achieved balanced growth during the quarter, recording sales of Rs 639 crore, a 3 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Domestic sales saw a 6 per cent uptick compared to the previous year, attributed to a robust portfolio, superior retail execution, and strong brand fundamentals.

The company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 104 crores, marking a 40 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Gillette India Ltd. shared, “For 7 consecutive quarters now, we have delivered a balanced top-line and bottom-line growth. We stay committed to our strategies of a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority — across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value — productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization."

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 85 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. This interim dividend included a one-time special dividend of Rs 40 per equity share.

Gillette India Limited shares

The shares of Gillette India Limited on Tuesday at 3:21 pm IST were trading at Rs 6,650.10, up by 2.55 per cent.