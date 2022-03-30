GetWork launches exclusive Club for first-time jobseekers

GetWork – a SaaS-based end-to-end campus placement platform, has recently announced the launch of an exclusive GetWork club for its userbase of college students.

The club has been created to maximize the monetary and learning benefits to its student users from across the country, it said in a press statement.

GetWork club is based on a data-powered approach that aims to provide students with a one-stop solution to get benefits based on their college, year, course and preferences through their learning journey.

With zero joining fee, students will get access to GetWork Club’s exclusive benefits and highly personalized recommendations from scores of brands on a single platform, the company said.

GetWork aims to establish the newly launched club as India’s first rewards club for first-time job seekers with a special focus on Tier 3 & 4 market. Students from tier 3 & 4 cities find it difficult to navigate suitable jobs due to a gap in their employability skills. GetWork will bridge this employment-mentorship gap by providing student users exclusive brand offerings for e-learning courses, mentorship sessions and relationship building on its state-of-the-art platform, it said.

GetWork plans to reach 5 lakh+students across 25 towns and segments in the next 12 months. Within the first 10 days of the launch, the GetWork club has successfully secured partnerships with prominent brands like Mentorkart, Column Inches, Kavishala and Noraa, among others. The club also provides brands to tap a large community of college students at a single point where they get access to over 5 lakh new grads registered on GetWork, it said.

Rahul Veerwal, CEO and Founder of GetWork said, “With GetWork club, we look forward to reaching out to the untapped student community from Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities. We also envision training and upskilling them through our technologically advanced and intelligent platform where GetWork Club poses as a trusted upskilling, training, certification and rewards brand for college students across the country,” he added.

Founded in 2019, GetWork works with over 200 colleges and has facilitated placements from over 2500 companies in the last 2 years. With GetWork club, the company aims to level the playing field for students and colleges in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities by providing them with a wide selection of brands offering learning, mentorship courses and engagement opportunities at lower costs.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:56 PM IST