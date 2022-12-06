Get-A-Whey raises $2 mn from Sky Gate hospitality

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Dessert brand Get-A-Whey on Tuesday said it has raised around USD 2 million (over Rs 15 crore) in funding from Sky Gate hospitality, the parent company of Biryani By Kilo.

Through the investment, Get-A-Whey will now have access to Biryani by Kilo's over 100 cloud kitchens in more than 45 cities, the company said in a statement.

"These funds will enable us to innovate in terms of product, build an extremely agile distribution and create brand awareness," Get-A-Whey co-founder and CEO Jash Shah said.

The company said it will also use the fresh capital to hire talent, expand manufacturing capabilities, widen its product portfolio and create a robust sales channel.

At present, Get-A-Whey sells a range of sugar-free, low-calorie and protein-rich desserts, such as ice creams and kulfis across online platforms Zomato, Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit and its website. It also retails through modern trade stores in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Biryani by Kilo founder & co-CEO Vishal Jindal said the partnership will help in reaching out to new and existing customers to offer a combination of the company's biryani with Get-A-Whey's desserts.

"With our investment and deep value-addition, we are confident in scaling Get-A-Whey to become category creators as well as category leaders in several emerging categories," he added.

Get-A-Whey said it plans to launch new products, such as healthy cakes and vegan ice creams, in the next 1-2 months. It also plans to expand into new territories like the Middle East in 2023.