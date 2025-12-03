 Rupee Breaches 90-Level Against Greenback For The First Time, Tumbling 6 Paise To 90.02
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Breaches 90-Level Against Greenback For The First Time, Tumbling 6 Paise To 90.02

Rupee Breaches 90-Level Against Greenback For The First Time, Tumbling 6 Paise To 90.02

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.96 against the greenback and slipped to a record intra-day low of 90.15 before recovering some ground to trade at 90.02, down 6 paise from its previous close. The MPC meeting starts on Wednesday and the interest rate decision will be declared on December 5, ahead of the Fed interest rate decision on December 10.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The rupee breached 90-levels against the greenback for the first time on Wednesday, falling 6 paise to 90.02 in early trade, as banks kept buying US dollars at higher levels and FII outflows continued.However, a weaker dollar index and a fall in global crude oil prices cushioned against a steeper decline, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.96 against the greenback and slipped to a record intra-day low of 90.15 before recovering some ground to trade at 90.02, down 6 paise from its previous close.On Tuesday, the rupee settled 43 paise down at an all-time closing low of 89.96 against the US dollar, largely owing to continued short-covering from speculators and sustained importer demand for the American currency.

Read Also
Silver Futures Touch Record Highs By ₹3,668 To ₹1,78,649 Per Kilogram, Gold To ₹1,30,550,...
article-image

"The rupee has been weakening with the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wanting to help exporters and may have kept the dollar well bid in the past few days," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said."Nationalised banks were buying dollars at higher levels consistently yesterday (Tuesday)... There was a deal at 90.0050 after the close of market hours on the trading platform. The stalled India-US trade talks and heavy FPI outflows are causing this fall in rupee despite a weakening dollar index," he said.

Bhansali said the rupee might hit 91 levels in this cycle if the RBI support eases at 90.The MPC meeting starts on Wednesday and the interest rate decision will be declared on December 5 ahead of the Fed interest rate decision on December 10."A rate cut by the RBI could invite further selling of the rupee," he added. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent lower at 99.22.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Breaches 90-Level Against Greenback For The First Time, Tumbling 6 Paise To 90.02
Rupee Breaches 90-Level Against Greenback For The First Time, Tumbling 6 Paise To 90.02
Android 16 QRP2 Update Now Rolling Out For Pixel Phones: Here's What's New, Eligible Devices, & How To Install
Android 16 QRP2 Update Now Rolling Out For Pixel Phones: Here's What's New, Eligible Devices, & How To Install
Mumbai Food Guide: Explore This Hidden Breakfast Spot In Malad
Mumbai Food Guide: Explore This Hidden Breakfast Spot In Malad
Sensex, Nifty Limp Due To Weak Currency & Mixed Global Cues
Sensex, Nifty Limp Due To Weak Currency & Mixed Global Cues

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.03 per cent lower at USD 62.43 per barrel in futures trade.On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 165.35 points to 84,972.92 in early trade, while Nifty was down 77.85 points to 25,954.35.Foreign Institutional Investors sold equities worth Rs 3,642.30 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Breaches 90-Level Against Greenback For The First Time, Tumbling 6 Paise To 90.02

Rupee Breaches 90-Level Against Greenback For The First Time, Tumbling 6 Paise To 90.02

Sensex, Nifty Limp Due To Weak Currency & Mixed Global Cues

Sensex, Nifty Limp Due To Weak Currency & Mixed Global Cues

Nashik Municipal Corporation Sets Eyes On The Prize, Awaits ₹200 Crore From The Municipal Bonds...

Nashik Municipal Corporation Sets Eyes On The Prize, Awaits ₹200 Crore From The Municipal Bonds...

Russia All For "Architecture" To Strengthen Trade Ties With India, Jacked Up By Third Countries

Russia All For

Leading Indian AlcoBev Player Pernod Ricard Now Aspires For 'Double-Digit' Growth, Premiumization &...

Leading Indian AlcoBev Player Pernod Ricard Now Aspires For 'Double-Digit' Growth, Premiumization &...