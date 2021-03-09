General Manager, Central Railway inspects Matunga Workshop

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway inspected Carriage Workshop, Matunga on March 5, 2021 accompanied by senior officers of Central Railway. During the visit, the General Manager inaugurated the “Integrated Basic Training Centre” which will cater to all training needs of the workshop. This Centre has also established “Centre of Excellence for Skill Development" for welder trade under “Skill India Initiative”.

The workshop has 483 strong women employees involved in various important activities of coach maintenance like welding, wheel machining, painting, electrical equipment repair, traverser operation etc. Mittal interacted with some of these staff during the visit.

Matunga workshop established in 1915 as a repair workshop for coaches and wagons of the erstwhile Great Indian Peninsula (GIP) Railway, has over the years, diversified and is presently undertaking periodic overhauling of LHB and EMU coaches.

Matunga workshop has taken several initiatives to adopt new technology in maintenance of coaches. The bogie repair section is being equipped with Industry 4.0 IOT enabled LHB bogie assembly/disassembly line and automatic bogie wash plant.