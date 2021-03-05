Sanjeev Mittal, GM Central Railway inaugurates Q-series relay manufacturing facility

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway inaugurated Q-series relay manufacturing facility at Central Railway Signal Workshop, Byculla. This Relay is widely used in all signal interlocking works and its availability has always been a challenge. The production volume of the relay will be enhanced in the times to come to meet the requirement of Central Railway. As this scarcely available item – Q-series Relay is manufactured only in two signal workshop i.e Gorakhpur and Podanur on Indian Railways. Therefore, the production from the Signal Workshop of Central Railway will also cater to the requirement of other Zonal Railways.