Gems, jewellery exports up 29% in December against pre-pandemic 2019: GJPEC

India's gem and jewellery exports during December 2021 gone up by 29.49 per cent to $3,040.92 million (Rs 22,914.6 crore) as compared to $2,348.44 million (Rs 16,712.46 crore) in December 2019 -- the pre-pandemic year, accotding to the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

The exports during April-December gained 5.8 per cent to $29,084 million as against $27,500 during the same period of 2019.

The Council Chairman Colin Shah stated,"The holiday bounce has managed to offset part of the post-Diwali export slump when factories normally take a short break.""

Further, exports of cut and polished diamonds in December 2021 was up by 41 per cent to $1,770.61 million as gainst $1,253.79 million for the same period of 2019.

Gold exports during December 2021 remained largely steady at $778 million, the Council said.

During April-December 2021, cut and polished diamond exports rose by 23 per cent to $18,007.24 million as compared to $14,666.23 million for the same period in 2019.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 07:54 PM IST