 GeM Portal Achieves ₹9.82 Lakh Crore Gross Merchandise Value Milestone
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGeM Portal Achieves ₹9.82 Lakh Crore Gross Merchandise Value Milestone

GeM Portal Achieves ₹9.82 Lakh Crore Gross Merchandise Value Milestone

In the financial year 2023–24, the government e-marketplace (GeM) achieved a gross merchandise value (GMV) exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore, reflecting a nearly 1000-fold increase compared to the GMV.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 08:14 AM IST
article-image

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal has surpassed a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 9.82 lakh crore as of July 30, marking a staggering 1000-fold growth since its inception.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the milestone was announced by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

FPJ Shorts
Inside Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya's Engagement: Couple Poses With Family In UNSEEN Pics
Inside Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya's Engagement: Couple Poses With Family In UNSEEN Pics
'Sheikh Hasina Has Not Applied For Political Asylum Anywhere': Ex-Bangladesh PM's Son Sajeeb Wazed On Reports Of Visa Revocation
'Sheikh Hasina Has Not Applied For Political Asylum Anywhere': Ex-Bangladesh PM's Son Sajeeb Wazed On Reports Of Visa Revocation
GeM Portal Achieves ₹9.82 Lakh Crore Gross Merchandise Value Milestone
GeM Portal Achieves ₹9.82 Lakh Crore Gross Merchandise Value Milestone
Here's Why Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Got Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony In Hyderabad
Here's Why Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Got Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony In Hyderabad

GMV (gross merchandise value)

In the financial year 2023–24, the government e-marketplace (GeM) achieved a gross merchandise value (GMV) exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore, reflecting a nearly 1000-fold increase compared to the GMV of Rs 422 crore in FY 2016–17.

During FY 2023–24, GeM recorded over 62 lakh transactions, representing a similar 1000-fold growth from FY 2016–17. The total number of transactions on the GeM portal since its inception has exceeded 2.26 crore.

Read Also
'After 10 Years Of NDA, This Is Not Acceptable': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Bemoans EPFO Woes
article-image

GeM transactions by women-led enterprises

Since its launch, GeM has registered over 1.63 lakh women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which have collectively fulfilled orders worth Rs 35,138 crore. Additionally, more than 25,000 startups have been registered on the portal, contributing a GMV of over Rs 27,319 crore.

The GeM SAHAYAK initiative aims to establish a network of certified trainers, known as SAHAYAKs, who will provide comprehensive support to sellers and buyers on the GeM portal. This initiative is designed to guide users through their journey on the platform with end-to-end services.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GeM Portal Achieves ₹9.82 Lakh Crore Gross Merchandise Value Milestone

GeM Portal Achieves ₹9.82 Lakh Crore Gross Merchandise Value Milestone

Mumbai: Bajaj Finance Under GST Scrutiny For Alleged ₹341 Crore Tax Evasion On Loan Processing...

Mumbai: Bajaj Finance Under GST Scrutiny For Alleged ₹341 Crore Tax Evasion On Loan Processing...

Analysis: The INR Has Weakened Again. Good Or Bad?

Analysis: The INR Has Weakened Again. Good Or Bad?

UltraTech Cement's Open Offer For ICL To Open On September 19

UltraTech Cement's Open Offer For ICL To Open On September 19

₹25 Lakh-Per-Night Costa Rican Stay: The Lavish Retreat Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Chose...

₹25 Lakh-Per-Night Costa Rican Stay: The Lavish Retreat Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Chose...