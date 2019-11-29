Live Updates: As GDP falls 4.5%, Congress slams BJP for 'Godse Divisive Politics'

The slowdown in Q2 FY20 was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.

The weak GDP growth in Q2 was also caused by grim industrial output data which contracted 0.4 per cent during the quarter against 3 per cent expansion in the preceding three months.

Heavy rainfall in August and September along with a delayed withdrawal of the monsoon constrained activities in the mining and construction sectors.

It also contributed to a lower demand for electricity from the agricultural and household sectors. In addition, muted industrial activity reduced the demand for electricity generation. (ANI)