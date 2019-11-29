Live Updates: As GDP falls 4.5%, Congress slams BJP for 'Godse Divisive Politics'

Q2 FY20 slowdown largely due to sharp dip in manufacturing sector and agriculture output: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
The slowdown in Q2 FY20 was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.
The weak GDP growth in Q2 was also caused by grim industrial output data which contracted 0.4 per cent during the quarter against 3 per cent expansion in the preceding three months.
Heavy rainfall in August and September along with a delayed withdrawal of the monsoon constrained activities in the mining and construction sectors.
It also contributed to a lower demand for electricity from the agricultural and household sectors. In addition, muted industrial activity reduced the demand for electricity generation. (ANI)
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of FY19-20 shows growth rate of 4.5%
Eight core industries output in October declined by 5.8%. In the previous quarter, India's economy had grown at 5% -- the slowest pace in over six years.
Speaking to PTI earlier on Friday, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Friday said the cut in corporate tax rate was required to boost investments as the virtual cycle that spurs growth in the economy has not been functioning as expected for the last few quarters.
"For us (India) to achieve the goal of USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25, and USD 10 trillion by 2030, we need to press the paddle on structural reforms," he had said.
The government has undertaken a number of measures to arrest growth slowdown. In September, it announced a cut in the corporate tax rate to 22% from 30%.
It also lowered the tax rate for new manufacturing companies to 15% to attract new foreign direct investments.
